LeBron James’ former teammate says it’s no secret that he’s recruiting Stephen Curry
- Updated: March 31, 2021
Earlier this week, a report circulated the NBA world that uneveiled that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been recruiting Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
In an attempt to add veracity to that report, James’ former teammate Kendrick Perkins recently claimed that James’ recruitment of Curry is no secret.
Kendrick Perkins: Its no secret Lebron is recruiting Steph
— Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) March 30, 2021
James has made a name for himself as one of the best recruiters of talent in the NBA.
It’s part of the reason why he’s played with so many star players during his career and is also why he has enjoyed such great success.
However, Curry and James joining forces would take the four-time MVP’s reputation as a recruiter to another level.
After all, a very real argument can be made that the two players have served as the faces of the current era of basketball.
Since the 2011-12 NBA season, there have only been two seasons in which neither James nor Curry won the NBA title.
If the two joined forces, chances are quite good that they would hoist at least one Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy together.