In Saturday’s loss to the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso missed a jumper that would have sent the game to overtime had it gone in.

Following the game, LeBron James’ former teammate Richard Jefferson took to social media to both clown and empathize with Caruso.

Luckily, Caruso has proven to be a top competitor and has likely already moved on from the missed shot. After all, it has to be a boost to his confidence that James trusted him with the last shot of the game in the first place.

With the 96-94 loss, the Lakers are now 22-9 on the season. They’ve dropped three of their last four contests and currently sit at the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Up next, they’ll face the Washington Wizards. Surely, Caruso will look to come back strong after the disappointing miss on Saturday.