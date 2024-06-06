NBA world loses it after reports of Lakers going after Dan Hurley

The Los Angeles Lakers sent the NBA world into a frenzy on Thursday morning after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the franchise is targeting University of Connecticut head coach Danny Hurley to be its next coach.

The Lakers are targeting UConn’s Dan Hurley to become the franchise’s next coach, per @wojespn Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/bcCstMQnt5 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) June 6, 2024

Hurley, who has led the Huskies to back-to-back national titles, has not been a head coach at the NBA level, but he quickly turned the Huskies back into powerhouses in college basketball after taking over for the school in the 2018-19 season.

The Lakers’ reported pursuit of Hurley was so shocking that it elicited a major reaction on social media.

WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/IHSEy8hbGQ — Nicole Ganglani (@nicoleganglani) June 6, 2024

WAIT WHAT????????? I JUST WOKE UP — Sean Davis (@Sean_Davi) June 6, 2024

Ok yeah this came out of NOWHERE — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 6, 2024

excuse me WHAT https://t.co/W68NBvTp7L — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) June 6, 2024

Wojnarowksi reported that the Lakers have been pursuing Hurley from day one of their coaching search.

“From day 1 of this Lakers search it’s been Dan Hurley.” A Rob Pelinka special. Dude always moves in silence which is why I believe this is true. The Reddick stuff was a smoke screen. pic.twitter.com/ZdOrFaV4Xu — Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) June 6, 2024

“And from day one of this Lakers search, guys, it has been Dan Hurley,” Wojnarowski said. “Now, they’ve interviewed other candidates. They don’t know whether they can get Dan Hurley. So, they have certainly interviewed other candidates. They have talked to others. But there has been one focus of this search, and that’s UConn’s coach.”

Hurley certainly has built up an impressive resume in the college ranks, reaching the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four seasons at UConn.

There were several positive reactions on social media to the idea that Hurley could take over in Los Angeles.

NOW WE TALKING!!!!! 👀 https://t.co/dQBLd1nrN3 — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) June 6, 2024

Woke up to some crazy news this morning lol. Dan Hurley is incredible, this would be an awesome hire. https://t.co/wxi1cNgyNe — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) June 6, 2024

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie and Lakers Nation’s Sean Davis both spoke about Hurley’s impressive coaching style and his X’s and O’s ability, but they also brought up the intrigue of him coaching at the pro level.

Hurley would be a killer hire for the Lakers Xs and Os wise. Would be FASCINATED to see him deal with professionals and officials at the NBA level, and how he'd deal with the 82-game grind. But he'd be creative and have his guys prepped/ready to play every night. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 6, 2024

Davis also brought up the difference of dealing with superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis compared to collegiate players.

My initial reaction Dan Hurley is a tactical genius, the best college basketball coach in America. There’s one massive question I do have regarding Dan Hurley, that’s how will it translate to the NBA? You go from having supreme control over roster builds and the day-day… — Sean Davis (@Sean_Davi) June 6, 2024

It had previously been reported that the Lakers were zeroing in on former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Redick as their next head coach, and fans and reporters took to social media to voice their opinion on the matter.

OMGGG BRO THAT JJ REDICK SHIT WAS A SMOKESCREEN, PELINKA IS A GENIUS. LEBRON IS GETTING RING NUMBER 5 OH MY GOD https://t.co/DikeEknewf — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) June 6, 2024

Kendrick Perkins also commended Wojnarowski for his reporting on the morning of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The man @wojespn applying pressure on this beautiful Finals morning! God Bless America https://t.co/tSHImkfp3x — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 6, 2024

Lakers Daily’s Anthony Irwin chimed in on the topic as well, pointing out that the Lakers’ coaching decision is such a big part of the news cycle despite the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics getting ready for Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday night.

A part of this I find very funny is that it’s the morning of the Finals and all everyone is talking about is the Lakers coaching decisions, when part of what we’ve been hearing lately is that the NBA didn’t want the Finals overshadowed. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 6, 2024

As Wojnarowski mentioned, the Lakers aren’t positive that they can lure Hurley from UConn, but it appears that there is at least a chance.

After moving on from Darvin Ham after losing in the first round of the playoffs this season, the Lakers are looking to make a splash with their next head coach in order to compete for a title next season.

With James getting closer to 40 years old, Los Angeles certainly would like to maximize the rest of his career – as long as he doesn’t opt out of his deal and leave the franchise this offseason.

Hurley certainly is an intriguing option for the Lakers given all of his success at the collegiate level.