Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has indicated that LeBron James will be in the lineup for their Saturday night road contest against the Chicago Bulls.

James has spent much of the past month as a question mark for games because of an ankle injury, but has yet to miss a contest for the 12-4 Lakers.

Having James as a regular member of the Lakers’ starting lineup has helped the team get off to a strong start in defense of its NBA title.

In his 16 games this season, James is averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists, numbers that remain remarkable for the 36-year-old veteran in his 18th NBA campaign.

Jared Dudley has only played in six contests for the Lakers this season, all in a reserve capacity. He’s missed the Lakers’ last six games, last seeing action against the Bulls in the 117-115 Lakers victory on Jan. 8.

Following Saturday night’s clash, the Lakers will remain on the road and prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.