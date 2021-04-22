Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ old home in Miami just sold for some cold hard cash.

“LeBron James’ former home in Miami — where the NBA star lived when he played for the [Miami] Heat from 2010 to 2014 — just sold for $12.75 million,” wrote Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times. “The four-time NBA champion picked up the property for $9 million in 2010 a few months after signing with the Heat and sold it for $13.4 million in 2015 after returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Records show he originally listed it for $17 million.”

James, of course, signed as a free agent with the Heat in July 2010 amidst lots of criticism.

His time in South Florida was very successful, as the Heat reached the NBA Finals in each of his four seasons with the squad, winning back-to-back championships.

James came to the Lakers in 2018 for what could very well be the final chapter of his career.

The new owner of James’ old Miami residence now possesses a swanky home where one can live large.

“Found less than five miles from American Airlines Arena, where the Heat play, the contemporary compound enjoys a half-acre lot overlooking Biscayne Bay,” wrote Flemming. “In keeping with its coastal setting, it has a pool with a swim-up bar and a concrete dock that can fit two 60-foot yachts. “Two structures occupy the property: a chic three-story main house and a one-bedroom guesthouse. The main home covers more than 12,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms. “The first floor features a living area, gym and game room, and the second story adds a gourmet kitchen, custom theater, wine cellar, office and living room with a wet bar. Up top, a primary suite with a balcony ascends to a rooftop deck.”

Since coming to the NBA in 2003, James has become quite the businessman, and in recent years, he has expanded the scope of his off-the-court activities.

He has done an admirable job of speaking out on racial and social issues, even to the point where he has attracted criticism from some conservatives.

Yesterday, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, James had a brief but powerful reaction.