LeBron James exposes Max Kellerman for terrible sports take regarding Tom Brady

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a response to an exposed “hot take” from ESPN’s Max Kellerman concerning quarterback Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has done just about everything but fall off a cliff since 2016, throwing for 4,000 or more yards in every season since. He finished with ridiculous numbers this season at 44 years old, throwing for 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes.

He also has two Super Bowl wins since that time and has the Buccaneers in position to make another trip this postseason.

James has aged like fine wine himself at 37 years old now with the Lakers. He is averaging 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for Los Angeles this season. He has been on a mission in recent weeks, finishing with 30 or more points in nine of his past 10 games.

The veteran forward finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the Lakers loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The Lakers have needed everything they can get from their superstar with forward Anthony Davis still sidelined.

Los Angeles has been able to jump back above .500 at 21-20 after winning five of its past seven games. The Lakers will have some tough games ahead of them with matchups against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz before kicking off a lengthy road trip against Eastern Conference foes.

The Lakers will face off with the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers on their upcoming road trip. Los Angeles still has three more games against the red-hot Golden State Warriors left on the schedule.