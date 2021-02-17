The Los Angeles Lakers will face the star-studded Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Four-time MVP LeBron James shared his thoughts on facing the Eastern Conference contender.

"It's always exciting to go up against the best players in the league, and they have three of them." — LeBron James on facing the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The Lakers will see a different Nets team compared to their most recent matchup. The teams have not faced off against one another since last season.

Of course, the Nets have been through a ton of changes in recent months.

The franchise got the services of superstar Kevin Durant back. He sat out for the entire 2019-20 campaign due to an Achilles injury.

In addition, the Nets acquired 2018 MVP James Harden from the Houston Rockets earlier this season. The sharpshooter has already played in more than a dozen games for the Nets this year.

James, 36, has plenty of history with Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Both players helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win a historic championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

The Lakers will be without All-Star Anthony Davis for the contest versus the Nets.