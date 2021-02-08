The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just won Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, which means that their quarterback Tom Brady is now a seven-time NFL champion.

A fellow all-time great in a different sport, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, gave Brady lots of love following his big win.

The WHOLE defense should get the MVP of the game!!! #Facts — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

In some ways, this may be the most impressive championship of Brady’s impressive career. It comes in his first season with the Bucs, playing for a new coach in Bruce Arians, in a new system and with mostly all-new teammates.

Brady didn’t have a very prolific game, but the Bucs defense absolutely crushed Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

James is currently sitting on four NBA championships. The one difference between him and Brady is that he has lost six NBA titles, while Brady to date has lost only three Super Bowls.

Of course, James is in position to add a fifth world championship to his legacy this summer, and possibly even more after that.