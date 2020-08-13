- Klay Thompson Reveals His 2020 NBA Champion Among Clippers, Lakers and Bucks
Klay Thompson Reveals His 2020 NBA Champion Among Clippers, Lakers and Bucks
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made his pick for the 2020 NBA Finals on Wednesday.
The three-time NBA champion isn’t rolling with the Los Angeles Lakers, despite the fact that they are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
“I think it will be [the Milwaukee] Bucks over the [Los Angeles] Clippers in seven games,” Thompson said. “Think that will be a barn burner of a fire.”
.@KlayThompson sits down to discuss every topic from his style evolution, his NBA championship pick to his favorite Tissot watches that he's rocking this year
(@TISSOT) #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/0j4D2vwYzp
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2020
While Thompson is clearly entitled to his own opinion and knows what it takes to win a championship, he should be reminded of the last time he doubted LeBron James.
That was back in 2016 when Thompson claimed that James had gotten his feelings hurt after the Warriors took a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
The rest, however, is history.
"What did Klay say?"
4 years ago today, LeBron's laugh & response to Klay saying "I guess his feelings just got hurt."
LeBron's next 3 games during the 3-1 comeback:
41 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST, 3 BLK
41 PTS, 11 AST, 8 REB, 3 BLK
27 PTS, 11 AST, 11 REB, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/aAz3zBTy7F
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 12, 2020
There’s no telling whether or not James will see Thompson’s prediction, but if he does it most certainly will act as motivation for him during the Lakers upcoming playoff run.
James has had yet another MVP-caliber season, averaging 25.5 points, a league-high 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.
The Bucks and Clippers will be formidable opponents should the Lakers get matched up with either during the postseason.