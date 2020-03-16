Jared Dudley Gives Strong Argument for Why LeBron James Should Be MVP

For most, if not all of the 2019-20 NBA season, the frontrunner for the regular-season MVP award has been the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, days ago the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Bucks, 113-103, and the discussion shifted a bit due to a strong performance from LeBron James.

Teammate Jared Dudley asserted on social media that James, and not Antetokounmpo, should be the MVP.

Both are deserving.. one player has a whole new team, new coaching staff, and pre season had lakers as the 4th seed… Lakers didn’t even make the playoffs last year. Look on court to off court numbers. Bucks have pretty much everybody back from last year, and finished 1st https://t.co/rER0iuOhtU — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 10, 2020

Fans of the Greek Freak will point out that unlike James, Antetokounmpo doesn’t have a second superstar like Anthony Davis by his side. They may also point to the Bucks’ slightly better record in an Eastern Conference that is now almost as strong and deep as the West.

However, what James has in his favor is something that has been concerning for the Lakers.

When he’s on the court, the Lakers are an offensive juggernaut. When he’s resting, they’re one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA.

As a result, the team recently courted the retired Darren Collison, but ended up signing the talented but troubled Dion Waiters.

If or when the NBA season resumes, it will be interesting to see if James can close the gap in the MVP balloting.