- Updated: September 19, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to look like future champions after easily defeating the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Although Anthony Davis led the way with 37 points in the game, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo both made a significant impact off the bench.
Superstar LeBron James gave both veterans major props after the game.
@DwightHoward & Doe was flat out AMAZING tonight!!! Big Time ✊🏾💪🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2020
Although Rondo had been dealing with back spasms, he suited up for the contest and put up seven points and nine assists in just 22 minutes.
In the previous series against the Houston Rockets, Rondo played a major role and had a couple of huge games to propel L.A. over James Harden and company.
Howard barely played in that series, but he saw the floor for 16 minutes and tossed in 13 points in Game 1 against Denver.
The Atlanta, Ga. native also made his presence felt on the defensive end with two steals and two blocked shots.
Surely, Howard, Rondo and the rest of the Lakers unit will look to enjoy a similar outing in Game 2.