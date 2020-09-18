The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night with a few injury concerns heading into this playoff series.

Ahead of Game 1, the Lakers updated their injury report with Rajon Rondo ending up on the list of players on the mend. Rondo only recently came back from a hand injury and is now dealing with back spasms.

Status report for the Lakers head into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals: – Dion Waiters (sore left groin) is DOUBTFUL

– Rajon Rondo (back spasms) is QUESTIONABLE

– LeBron James (sore right groin) is PROBABLE — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 17, 2020

Once Rondo was finally able to join his team in the NBA bubble, the veteran point guard missed his expected debut against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs with back spasms.

Fortunately, Rondo was eventually able to get on the floor after missing fives games and hasn’t dealt with spasms in his back after suiting up.

He’s played five games in the playoffs thus far and has been quite productive. Rondo averaged 10.6 points, 7.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game during that span.

Although the Lakers held their own without Rondo in the lineup, the one-time NBA champion definitely gives this team a boost in the backcourt. He provides some insurance at the point guard position and some stability as a veteran player that has a lot of experience in the playoffs.

Along with Rondo dealing with an injury issue, LeBron James remains on the injury report with the groin injury that hasn’t impacted his game whatsoever. Dion Waiters, however, appears to be still battling a groin injury that will likely keep him sidelined moving forward.