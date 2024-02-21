Former Warriors big man laughs at LeBron James saying he’s never been great at accepting praise

Andrew Bogut — who won a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 — seems to think that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ claim that he has never been great at accepting praise is humorous.

“I’ve never been great at accepting praise.” My Brother in Christ you literally have CHOSEN ONE tattooed on your chest lmao https://t.co/0mxl0cZnqT — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) February 19, 2024

Bogut and the Warriors eliminated James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games in the 2015 NBA Finals to take home the title. During the championship series, the big man averaged 2.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

But James got his revenge against Bogut’s Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. At one point, it seemed like the Warriors would win their second title in a row, as they owned a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Cavaliers.

However, Cleveland won the final three games of the series to send the Warriors home in seven games, and James was named the Finals MVP. The 39-year-old averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

Interestingly, Bogut signed with James and the Cavaliers in the following season, the 2016-17 season. But less than a minute into his debut with the team, Bogut suffered a broken leg and was subsequently sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Bogut — who was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2005 NBA Draft — last played in the NBA with the Warriors during the 2018-19 regular season. He logged 11 appearances (five starts) with the team and averaged 3.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.7 blocks per game.

The 2018-19 iteration of the Warriors came up just short of a title after winning a championship the season prior. Golden State lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors — who spoiled Bogut’s chances of winning another ring — in six games in the 2019 NBA Finals.

While Bogut may have found it hilarious that James said he doesn’t accept praise well, James arguably got the last laugh on the court against Bogut after the Cavaliers came out on top over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.