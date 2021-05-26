- LeBron James dubs Andre Drummond with hilarious new nickname after big Game 2
LeBron James dubs Andre Drummond with hilarious new nickname after big Game 2
- Updated: May 26, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers big man Andre Drummond earned a new nickname from four-time MVP LeBron James following his strong performance on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
🚨 NEW LEBRON NICKNAME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vHKqV0bjQg
— Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) May 26, 2021
Drummond, 27, joined the Lakers midway through the regular season following a split with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Tuesday, the Lakers tied their first-round series with the Suns at 1-1. They beat the Western Conference’s No. 2 team by a score of 109-102.
The Lakers were led by James, who put up 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes. Veteran Anthony Davis poured in 34 points, 10 boards and seven assists on Tuesday
In addition, Drummond collected 15 points and 12 boards in 24 serviceable minutes. The win marked the first postseason win of Drummond’s career.
The Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday.