The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t the only team in Southern California making a run at a championship in 2020.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 6-5 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series to take a 2-0 series lead.

Lakers superstar LeBron James had a little fun when he posted an image of Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly on social media following the win.

The Dodgers finished with the most wins in Major League Baseball this season and are seemingly on a mission after losing in the World Series in 2017 and ’18.

Their offseason trade for former American League MVP Mookie Betts made them the favorites to reach the fall classic, if not win it all in the eyes of many.

James isn’t just rooting for the Dodgers, but he also got the team to help turn out the vote in the upcoming election.

Thanks to his “More Than a Vote” initiative, Dodger Stadium will be used as a polling place during the election next month.