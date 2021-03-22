- Report: Numerous teams believe Andre Drummond headed to Lakers if/when he’s bought out
- Updated: March 22, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Wesley Matthews is in his first season in the purple and gold.
However, some fans Lakers have made it known that they are really not fond of the veteran.
Wes Matthews' comment section on Instagram… pic.twitter.com/MZVNLSF2r7
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2021
Matthews, 34, had a horrible game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
As a matter of fact, Matthews went scoreless, shooting 0-of-5 from the field, which included three missed shots from downtown.
The guard is averaging a career-low 4.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game this season. He’s played in 36 games for the Lakers this year.
While fans are clearly upset with the veteran, they will need to find a way to put up with him. The Lakers are currently extremely shorthanded, headlined by the absences of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The Lakers signed Matthews to a one-year, $3.6 million deal prior to the start of the 2020-21 campaign.