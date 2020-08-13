- Report: LeBron James Teams Up With Los Angeles Dodgers to Make Dodger Stadium Official Polling Site
- Jared Dudley Unveils Which Lakers Player Has Best Room in NBA Bubble
- Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Return of Rajon Rondo
- Klay Thompson Reveals His 2020 NBA Champion Among Clippers, Lakers and Bucks
- Kyle Kuzma Gives Ridiculously Confident Statement When Asked About Potential Matchup vs. Trail Blazers
- Report: Los Angeles Lakers to Be Without Multiple Rotation Players vs. Sacramento Kings
- Video: Fan Calls LeBron James Greatest Basketball Player of All Time to Kevin Durant’s Face
- ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne Admits She Voted LeBron James for MVP for Not-So-Popular Reason
- LeBron James Excitedly Reacts to News of Kamala Harris Being Selected as Joe Biden’s Running Mate
- Report: Jason Kidd Has Emerged as Serious Candidate for Brooklyn Nets Head Coaching Job
Report: LeBron James Teams Up With Los Angeles Dodgers to Make Dodger Stadium Official Polling Site
-
- Updated: August 13, 2020
With the presidential election less than three months away, the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is stepping up his social activism.
As part of his More Than a Vote initiative, James has helped make one of the biggest sports venues in the Southland a polling place for the election.
“Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ voting-rights group has partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers to make Dodger Stadium a polling place for the November general election, marking the first time a Major League Baseball team has offered its facility as a voting center, sources told ESPN,” wrote ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962 just five years after the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles from the New York City borough of Brooklyn, is one of the most iconic buildings of any kind in the city.
With the stadium’s massive size, the hope seems to be that using it for voting will increase voter turnout in the most populous county in the nation.
James started More Than a Vote to help combat voter suppression. Many pundits, especially those on the left, have cited voter suppression as a major obstacle, especially since it tends to disproportionately affect low-income voters and people of color.
It’s not clear how exactly Los Angeles County residents will cast their ballots at Dodger Stadium, although ESPN reports that social-distancing recommendations will be practiced in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.