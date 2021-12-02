- LeBron James declares Bryce is going to ‘be a problem’ after stellar performance for Sierra Canyon
- Updated: December 2, 2021
Many Los Angeles Lakers fans are familiar with LeBron James’ son Bronny, who seemingly has a very bright future in the basketball world.
He isn’t the only youngster in the James family who’s trying to make it to the NBA, however. Bryce Maximus James, who is LeBron James’ second-born child, seems to be on a great basketball trajectory himself.
He put together a flashy performance in a recent game for his school, and his father took notice.
Bryce Maximus James is only 14 years old, so he has many years of development in front of him. In due time, he’ll presumably hope to get on the radars of some NBA teams if basketball is indeed his career path of choice.
LeBron James, meanwhile, is having a frustrating 2021-22 NBA campaign. He has missed more than half of the Lakers’ games this season and is currently sidelined due to COVID-19.
The 36-year-old is certainly hoping to get back on the floor as soon as possible. The Lakers need him, as they’re just 12-11 so far this season. They’re trying to avoid another disappointing campaign like the one they had in the 2020-21 season.
LeBron James has appeared in just 11 games this season. He’s averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.
The 17-time All-Star is hoping to win the fifth NBA title of his career this season. In order to get it, he’s going to have to return to game action and help his team turn things around.