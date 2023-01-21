LeBron James comes to Shannon Sharpe’s defense, says he stands with him ‘365 days’ per year

The Los Angeles Lakers staged a gutsy comeback from a 13-point deficit to knock off the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, but the NBA world is abuzz over the altercation that occurred between Shannon Sharpe and multiple Grizzlies players during the game.

LeBron James made it clear after the game that he’ll always have Sharpe’s back.

LeBron on Shannon Sharpe: “I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So that’s my guy. I always got his back. And he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/bAHMuPZkix — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 21, 2023

Sharpe, who is a co-host on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” is known for unapologetically backing James. He often gets into disagreements with his on-the-air partner Skip Bayless, who regularly finds ways to critique the four-time MVP.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the altercation started when Sharpe told the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks he was too small to guard James. Moments later, several Grizzlies players (and Ja Morant’s father Tee) were in Sharpe’s face, and Crypto.com Arena security personnel had to separate everyone.

Brooks said after the game that Sharpe should have been forced to leave the building.

Although the Lakers won, it wasn’t a great outing for James. He went just 8-of-21 from the field and was largely stopped from getting into the paint by Memphis’ big men, including Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr.

But unlike what has transpired lately for L.A., James’ teammates came through. Russell Westbrook had 29 points and six assists, while Dennis Schroder chipped in 19 points, eight rebounds and eight dimes.

Schroder came up with the decisive play by stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and scoring while getting fouled to put the Lakers ahead with 7.1 seconds remaining in the game.

The Lakers almost gave the lead away on the next possession when they committed a loose ball foul, but Brandon Clarke made just one of two free throws, preserving the win for L.A.

At 21-25 on the season, the Lakers are one game out of the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference and just two games back of the No. 6 spot. With Anthony Davis potentially returning soon, Los Angeles is hoping that it’ll be able to turn its season around in the coming weeks.