Shannon Sharpe says altercation with Ja Morant’s dad started because he told Dillon Brooks he was too small to guard LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Just as halftime ended, Ja Morant, his father Tee and Dillon Brooks all got into an altercation with Hall of Fame NFL tight end and current Fox Sports 1 personality Shannon Sharpe at Crypto.com Arena.

Full video of Shannon Sharpe going after Ja Morant’s dad (Via @MirjamSwanson)pic.twitter.com/HifMgES738 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 21, 2023

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the analyst made a comment to Brooks about not being able to guard LeBron James, which he clearly didn’t want to hear. Both Morants then chimed in.

Shannon Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter. He granted ESPN a brief interview explaining what happened with the Grizzlies on his way to his seat: pic.twitter.com/XZNw6sQhEG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

The Grizzlies have been red-hot lately, riding an 11-game winning streak while catapulting themselves to a 31-13 record, which is just half a game behind the best record in the Western Conference, which is held by the Denver Nuggets.

Memphis has been hot offensively during its streak, but it has been its defense that has distinguished it. The team currently ranks first in defensive rating, and big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is leading the way by averaging 3.3 blocked shots per game.

That defense has made it tough on the Lakers, as the lane has been clogged for them so far in this game. They have gotten few fast-break opportunities, which has forced them to live off 3-pointers, most of which haven’t fallen through the hoop.

The younger Morant has put together an MVP-caliber season, as he is averaging 27.4 points and 7.9 assists per game this season, and he is quite possibly the most exciting player in the NBA right now.

In the first half of Friday’s contest, the Lakers held him in check and forced him to shoot poorly, but he started to heat up in the third quarter.

Los Angeles is completing a five-game home stand against the Grizzlies. In about a week, it will take the road for five straight contests, and that trip will include tilts against the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans.

The good news for the Lakers is that Anthony Davis seems to be nearing a return. It was reported on Friday that he could even return as soon as a week from now, as his rehab from a stress injury in his right foot has been going very well.