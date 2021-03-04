- LeBron James clowns Kelly Loeffler after she loses WNBA team to former Atlanta Dream player
LeBron James clowns Kelly Loeffler after she loses WNBA team to former Atlanta Dream player
-
- Updated: March 4, 2021
Kelly Loeffler, a former United States senator for the state of Georgia, had been a co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.
But a former Dream player, Renee Montgomery, has now purchased the team along with two real estate investors, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James decided to have some fun at Loeffler’s expense.
Stick to sports….. 🤔 https://t.co/2P0QJyc8H0
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 4, 2021
Loeffler is a Republican and avid supporter of former President Donald Trump. She had objected to WNBA players wearing Black Lives Matter shirts following the law enforcement murder of George Floyd, a Black man.
Montgomery had taken some time away from playing ball in order to focus her energy on fighting for social justice. She had requested a meeting with Loeffler, but the former senator refused.
James had recently tweeted that he himself was interested in putting together a group to purchase the Dream.
The four-time MVP has been very active as an activist in recent years. His More Than a Vote initiative helped increase voter turnout in last November’s election, especially among people of color.