LeBron James Claps Back at Laura Ingraham With Heated NSFW Response

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James clapped back at Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham for her critical comments of the three-time NBA champion.

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

This is not the first time James and Ingraham have crossed controversial paths.

The Fox News pundit launched a diatribe at James for his criticism of President Donal Trump back in February 2018. Ingraham infamously stated that James should “shut up and dribble.”

The current feud comes after James bashed NFL star Drew Brees for refusing to accept kneeling during the national anthem as a protest.

While Ingraham took Brees’ side, James is standing firm on his beliefs. After all, the four-time MVP has helped bring change and light to several social justice issues throughout his career.

The Lakers will look to capture the 2020 championship later this summer.