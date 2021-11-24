Dwight Howard bashes ESPN for not putting him and Rajon Rondo in same breath as Lakers Big 3

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Dwight Howard recently spoke with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ and offered some insight into his life on and off the hardwood.

During their conversation, Howard revealed that he’s bothered by the way ESPN portrays him and Rajon Rondo relative to the way the network spotlights some of L.A.’s biggest superstars.

“I look at when ESPN highlights the Lakers: Obviously, they’re gonna show LeBron [James] and Anthony Davis, or Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook,” Howard said. “And me and Rajon Rondo are left out, like we haven’t done great things in our career. Like we haven’t been amazing. We’re always left out of certain things. I try not to look too deep into it, but that s— be the case. We’ve done exceptional things in this league and still are. So, while we’re playing we should get some praise for the hard work that we put in. I don’t want nobody to kiss my butt or nothin’ like that. But appreciation should go a long way, especially when people are alive.”

Howard’s best years as a player might be behind him, but he has certainly had a career worth celebrating.

The big man is an eight-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion. During his prime years, he led the league in rebounds per game five times and blocks per game twice.

Howard has career averages of 16.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest. He has a legitimate case to become a Hall of Famer one day.

Until then, the 35-year-old is hoping to win another ring this season. The Lakers are still trying to get out of their own way amid a sluggish start to the 2021-22 campaign.