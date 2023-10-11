Lakers News

LeBron James claps back at ‘casuals’ who think Bronny isn’t as athletic as Lakers star was at same age

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
Bronny James and LeBron James

While LeBron James embarks on his 21st NBA season, his son Bronny is prepping for the start of his college basketball career at the University of Southern California.

The younger James is considered a very real prospect for the NBA draft, although many have said he isn’t quite as athletically gifted as his father. But his father fired back at those doubters.

The younger James is listed at 6-foot-3, as opposed to the elder James, who is 6-foot-9. The younger James is a fluid combo guard who can handle the ball, penetrate and hit from the outside, and his defense has shown lots of improvement and promise over the past year.

His stock rose considerably during his final season at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley, and scouts are now considering the real possibility of him having a future in the pros.

Of course, the younger James suffered cardiac arrest just over two months ago and was briefly hospitalized as a result. He was later diagnosed with a treatable congenital heart defect and given a good prognosis, which included a return to competitive basketball.

Meanwhile, the elder James seems optimistic, not just about his son but also about his Los Angeles Lakers, who are once again an elite team after going through rough times and massive roster upheaval the last couple of years. He is healthy after suffering a right foot injury last season, and head coach Darvin Ham even said recently that James has regained his athleticism from before the injury and looks much younger.

The 38-year-old made his preseason debut on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, and in 17 minutes, he took it easy, scoring 10 points with five assists and three rebounds. The Lakers won 129-126 as their young and complementary players led the way, especially from 3-point range.

Opening night for them will be on Oct. 24 on the road against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, which will give them an opportunity to spoil their opponents’ ring night.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
5 keys for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Editorials

Lakers News

Anthony Davis Lakers
Darvin Ham’s big request of Anthony Davis heading into 2023-24 Lakers season
Lakers News
LeBron James
NBA GMs dismiss LeBron James as they vote on current player who’d make best head coach in future
Lakers News
LeBron James
Report: LeBron James has been ‘extra engaged’ for Lakers recently, especially as leader
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal
LeBron James could have competition from Shaquille O’Neal to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas
Lakers News
Lost your password?