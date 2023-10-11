LeBron James claps back at ‘casuals’ who think Bronny isn’t as athletic as Lakers star was at same age

While LeBron James embarks on his 21st NBA season, his son Bronny is prepping for the start of his college basketball career at the University of Southern California.

The younger James is considered a very real prospect for the NBA draft, although many have said he isn’t quite as athletically gifted as his father. But his father fired back at those doubters.

Too say Bronny just as athletic or if not more than Bron was at his age isn’t wild ! He’s doing this at 6’2 not 6’8 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WFaY7t28qj — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) October 10, 2023

Exactly!!! He’s definitely just as if not right there at his age. The casuals just like to argue about 💩 they literally don’t know about https://t.co/DO0AyW8b4k — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 10, 2023

The younger James is listed at 6-foot-3, as opposed to the elder James, who is 6-foot-9. The younger James is a fluid combo guard who can handle the ball, penetrate and hit from the outside, and his defense has shown lots of improvement and promise over the past year.

His stock rose considerably during his final season at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley, and scouts are now considering the real possibility of him having a future in the pros.

Of course, the younger James suffered cardiac arrest just over two months ago and was briefly hospitalized as a result. He was later diagnosed with a treatable congenital heart defect and given a good prognosis, which included a return to competitive basketball.

Meanwhile, the elder James seems optimistic, not just about his son but also about his Los Angeles Lakers, who are once again an elite team after going through rough times and massive roster upheaval the last couple of years. He is healthy after suffering a right foot injury last season, and head coach Darvin Ham even said recently that James has regained his athleticism from before the injury and looks much younger.

The 38-year-old made his preseason debut on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, and in 17 minutes, he took it easy, scoring 10 points with five assists and three rebounds. The Lakers won 129-126 as their young and complementary players led the way, especially from 3-point range.

Opening night for them will be on Oct. 24 on the road against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, which will give them an opportunity to spoil their opponents’ ring night.