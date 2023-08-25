Bronny James’ family releases major update regarding his health moving forward

According to a spokesperson for Bronny James’ family, a “probable cause” has been identified for the 18-year-old’s sudden cardiac arrest while practicing for the University of Southern California.

Congenital heart defect was the cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest on July 24 and there is confidence he will make a full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future, per statement from James family spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/LLv4S9ro0x — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2023

The condition is known as an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.” The good news is that the condition can be treated, and the young guard is expected to resume playing basketball again in the near future.

That is probably music to his father LeBron’s ears, as their entire family was probably on pins and needles waiting for the proper cause.

The younger James was heading into his first season with the Trojans before his sudden collapse during a practice. He is a 6-foot-3 combo guard, who was likely to have a big role for the school under head coach Andy Enfield. However, all of that has been put on pause for now.

The elder James has been on record numerous times stating his strong desire to team up with his son in the NBA. He also recently admitted that he may have to suit up against him as well, if it came down to it.

The Los Angeles Lakers have high hopes for the 2023-24 NBA campaign as they brough back many of their core pieces from last season including Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt. They also added Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes.

The reason for the team’s optimism is because of what happened just a season ago. With much of the same roster, the team went from outside of the play-in tournament to advancing all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Although the Lakers were swept at the hands of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the rest of the Nuggets, the turnaround to their season was very promising. Here’s to the younger James having a successful season with USC and his father thriving with the Lakers en route to another NBA championship.