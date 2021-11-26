LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade signed deal years ago to give retired NBA players free health care

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Mitch Richmond recently revealed that a handful of NBA legends signed a deal a few years ago to give retired NBA players free health care.

Richmond explained that LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul all had a hand in making it happen.

“People don’t understand how Chris Paul, LeBron, D-Wade, all those guys did a lot for the retired players because they signed a deal I think years ago where we all got free health care,” Richmond said.

Serious injuries are an unfortunate occurrence in the NBA, but they’re typically unavoidable. The effects of career-altering injuries often carry over into a player’s retirement, which is one reason why it’s very important for retired players to have health care.

James, Wade and Paul certainly deserve a lot of credit for making this happen. It’s great that Richmond brought the story to light.

James and Paul are obviously still active today, while Wade’s playing days are behind him. Wade finished his legendary career with three NBA titles.

Paul, meanwhile, is still trying to win his first ring. After coming extremely close to getting it last season, he’s looking to lead the Phoenix Suns back to the NBA Finals in the current campaign.

As for James, he’s trying to turn the Lakers’ season around. The team is 10-10 so far in the 2021-22 campaign. The 17-time All-Star has already won four NBA titles throughout his legendary career, but he’s looking to add another ring to his collection this season.