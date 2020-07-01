LeBron James Celebrates J.R. Smith Officially Being Added to Lakers’ Roster

After winning an NBA title together in 2016, LeBron James and J.R. Smith are finally reunited.

The four-time MVP reacted to the news of Smith signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in jubilation.

Smith, 34, has been linked to the Lakers several times over the last few months.

After the Lakers lost Avery Bradley for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the squad picked up Smith to replace him.

Of course, beyond his shooting and veteran leadership, Smith is a familiar ally for James. The two have been good friends for years.

In addition, they competed in the NBA Finals for four straight years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their greatest accolade came in 2016 when they overturned a 3-1 hole to beat the star-studded Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Now, the pair will partner to bring the Lakers a championship, something the franchise hasn’t tasted in nearly a decade.

On the season, James is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers currently have the best record in the Western Conference.

The 2019-20 campaign is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.