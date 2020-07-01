- LeBron James Celebrates J.R. Smith Officially Being Added to Lakers’ Roster
- Rich Paul Announces What Jersey Number J.R. Smith Will Wear for Lakers
- Photos Leak of Newly Acquired J.R. Smith Rocking Lakers Gear Around Town
- Alex Caruso Reveals What Lakers’ Group Chat Has Been Like Amidst Racial Tensions
- Draymond Green Points to One Distinct Advantage Lakers Have Over Clippers Entering Bubble
- Rob Pelinka Offers Huge Update Regarding Status of Dwight Howard’s Return
- Danny Green Looking Forward to Guarding Opposing Teams’ Best Players With Avery Bradley Out
- Trae Young’s Dad Comments on Speculation That His Son Will Go to Lakers
- Byron Scott Shares Story of 17-Year-Old Kobe Bryant Dominating Lakers Legend During Pre-Draft Workout
- Dwight Howard Shares Deep Message as He Walks Fans Through Self-Discovery Journey
LeBron James Celebrates J.R. Smith Officially Being Added to Lakers’ Roster
-
- Updated: July 1, 2020
After winning an NBA title together in 2016, LeBron James and J.R. Smith are finally reunited.
The four-time MVP reacted to the news of Smith signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in jubilation.
Smith, 34, has been linked to the Lakers several times over the last few months.
After the Lakers lost Avery Bradley for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the squad picked up Smith to replace him.
Of course, beyond his shooting and veteran leadership, Smith is a familiar ally for James. The two have been good friends for years.
In addition, they competed in the NBA Finals for four straight years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their greatest accolade came in 2016 when they overturned a 3-1 hole to beat the star-studded Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Now, the pair will partner to bring the Lakers a championship, something the franchise hasn’t tasted in nearly a decade.
On the season, James is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers currently have the best record in the Western Conference.
The 2019-20 campaign is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.