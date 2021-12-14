LeBron James boasts about ‘special’ Talen Horton-Tucker after his performance vs. Magic

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had some major praise for Talen Horton-Tucker after his strong performance against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Horton-Tucker played one of his best games of the 2021-22 season, as he dropped 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, one rebound, three assists and six steals in the Lakers’ win.

The Lakers posted a highlight video to showcase Horton-Tucker’s performance, and James responded by quote tweeting the video with a message hyping his teammate up.

James has always been a supportive teammate, and he clearly knows how much Horton-Tucker means to the Lakers’ chances at a successful 2021-22 season.

After missing the start of the 2021-22 season due to a thumb injury, Horton-Tucker has come into his own as of late. The third-year guard has scored double-digit points in four consecutive games and is now averaging 11.3 points per game on the season.

Horton-Tucker is also averaging a career-high in rebounds this season (4.5 per game) as well as assists (2.9 per game).

Still, Los Angeles would love to see the 21-year-old guard improve on his shooting this season, as he’s shooting just 40.6 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Horton-Tucker reportedly is a trade target for several teams this season, but it’s hard to see the Lakers dealing him after signing him to a contract extension this past offseason.

As long as Horton-Tucker keeps impressing James, there’s a great chance he is with Los Angeles for the long haul.