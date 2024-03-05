LeBron James and Drake join forces once again for new business venture in sports world

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and rapper Drake appear to be on the same team once again — this time, for a business venture in the golf industry.

The two celebrities are reportedly among a handful of “powerful people” involved in the effort.

“Just over a month ago, a group of financiers and sports team owners, led by Fenway Sports Group, said it would invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour, a watershed deal that gave players equity in the league as it fends off competition from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf,” Andrew Ross Sorkin, Ravi Mattu, Bernhard Warner, Sarah Kessler, Michael J. de la Merced, Lauren Hirsch and Ephrat Livni wrote. “What wasn’t reported then was that several powerful people in sports, music and entertainment had also invested personally. Two names are likely to draw attention: LeBron James, the superstar basketball player, and Drake, the rapper.”

This isn’t the first time the NBA star and the rapper have been part of the same business venture. Both individuals are extremely wealthy. James has an estimated net worth of around $1 billion. Drake, for his part, has an estimated net worth of around $250 million.

While both of them have put together iconic careers in their respective industries, they’ve also used strategic business moves to help them build their fortunes. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for their PGA Tour investments.

Meanwhile, it’s safe to assume that they’ll also remain focused on their primary careers.

James, who’s in his 21st NBA season, remains one of the league’s top players. In the 2023-24 campaign, he’s averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep.

His Lakers are a few games over .500 at 34-29. While it hasn’t always been a perfect season for the Purple and Gold, the team has shown some signs of life at times, and James would undoubtedly love to will his squad to a deep playoff run.

Drake, on the other hand, is still one of the top players in the rap game. While the 37-year-old is currently taking a break from music, his popularity remains high.

He likely won’t remain active forever, and the same can be said about James, whose NBA career is almost certainly near the finish line. But for now, the two of them are still staples in their respective industries, and they’re making business moves in the process.