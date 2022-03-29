LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ statuses for critical game vs. Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as doubtful for the Lakers’ crucial Tuesday night game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be listed as doubtful tomorrow in Dallas. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 28, 2022

Anthony Davis "went through full practice" says Frank Vogel, but he'll also be listed as DOUBTFUL for tomorrow's game vs. Mavs. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 28, 2022

James suffered an ankle injury during the Lakers’ Sunday night road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, with his potential absence against the Mavericks serving as a painful blow to the team.

While James is one of the NBA’s most competitive players, he appeared to indicate just how worrisome his injury was after the game, calling it “horrible.”

Davis has been dealing with injuries for most of this season and has only seen action in 37 of the Lakers’ 74 games.

The most recent injury suffered by Davis was a midfoot sprain that’s kept him off the court since the Lakers’ home victory over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 16.

If Davis is able to take the court, the fact that he’s missed the past six weeks will be evident. However, given the level of desperation that’s setting in on the Lakers with just eight games left in the regular season, any contributions he can make will be welcome.

With a 31-43 record, the Lakers are simply trying to earn a spot in the play-in game at this point. Since winning on Jan. 7, the Lakers have compiled a record of 10-24.

If James and Davis are unable to play on Tuesday night, their next opportunity to take the court will come on Thursday night. That’s when the Lakers close out their three-game road trip with a contest against the Jazz.