LeBron James and Anthony Davis spark Russell Westbrook trade rumors after latest social media activity

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ latest social media activities are sparking Russell Westbrook trade rumors.

It appears that James and Davis have recently started following Westbrook’s wife.

Acquiring the All-Star point guard would likely improve the Lakers’ roster. A Big 3 of James, Davis and Westbrook might also prove to be one of the greatest NBA trios in league history.

Such an addition could also provide Los Angeles insurance in case injury bugs hit the squad again next season.

This past season, injuries to James and Davis took their toll on the Lakers. They were eliminated in the first round after James was not fully healthy throughout the series and Davis failed to finish the series.

However, trading for Westbrook might be a difficult task for the Lakers. Not only are they currently hard-capped, but it is also unclear if the front office can create a trade package that can entice the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards could also look to run it back with a full season of Westbrook and Bradley Beal.