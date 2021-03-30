LeBron James and Anthony Davis aren’t linking up on the court at the moment, but the two are apparently keeping in close contact as they rehab from injuries.

While Davis was on Twitch while playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” with teammate Dennis Schroder, James gave him a call.

The whole conversation was caught on the stream to the delight of fans.

LeBron calls AD while he’s playing COD mid-game lol pic.twitter.com/RzgPap9B5n — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) March 30, 2021

“Oh you in the streets, huh?” James asked.

Davis responded in kind.

“Yeah, me and D.S. are in the streets,” he said. “We on COD”

Davis then asked his four-time MVP teammate what was going on, which prompted a hilarious response from James that sent many fans on social media rolling.

“Ain’t s—, big bird,” James replied.

Both Davis and James have been off the court as of late due to injuries.

Davis is dealing with a calf injury that has forced him to miss every game since the middle of February. He will likely be out for a bit longer before he’s ready to get back to action.

As for James, he’s been out since he injured his ankle in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 20.

The Lakers were performing well enough while just Davis was out, but they lost the game James went down in as well as the three subsequent games.

Luckily, the Lakers have recaptured their winning ways as of late. They easily dispatched of the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday and took care of the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the road will get a lot tougher from here on out. The Lakers will face the Milwaukee Bucks to close out the month of March and then open April with games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among others.

The Lakers are clearly in no rush to bring their stars back. Hopefully, the absences don’t lead to another string of losses that force the Lakers to drop in the standings.