When former president Barack Obama jokingly predicted that LeBron James won’t be getting back on defense during the first half of the 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers star seemed to agree.

Obama appeared on a recent episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” with James, who played his 17th year of professional basketball last season. When it was proposed that James could play five or 10 more seasons, Obama indicated that James will soon be on a minutes restriction.

“I’m not sure he’s getting back on [defense] the first half of the season,” Obama said in jest.

“First half of the season, I’m cherry picking the whole first half of the season,” James replied.

At 35 years of age, James is already one of the league’s elder players, but he played excellent defense throughout the 2019-20 season. The 16-time All-Star elevated his game in the playoffs and regularly guarded the opposing team’s best player in clutch moments.

The result was a fourth championship for James, who also earned his fourth Finals MVP. With running mate Anthony Davis expected to stay with the Lakers next season and beyond, the superstar duo could win more titles together.

Going into his 18th season, James will certainly have to pick his spots if he wants to have fresh legs for the postseason. Based on his last outing, it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

They say Father Time is undefeated, but James is definitely giving him a run for his money.