Anthony Davis plans to opt out of his current contract and re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

By declining the player option of $28.7 million that he currently holds, Davis is setting himself up to have multiple contract possibilities this offseason.

He could sign a two-year deal that includes a player option for the second year, a three-year deal that includes a player option on the third year or a four-year deal with a player option for the fourth year.

With the three-year deal, using a cap projection of $125 million for 2022, he could be in line to sign a max contract worth $253.75 million over five years.

As for the four-year deal, using a cap projection of $131.25 million for 2023, Davis would be able to sign a max contract worth $266.4 million over five years.

The 27-year-old is coming off another superb year in which he averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while helping lead the Lakers to their 17th championship in franchise history.

It will be interesting to see which type of deal Davis ends up signing with the Lakers.