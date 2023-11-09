Lakers Rumors

Report: Lakers hopeful Anthony Davis will play vs. Suns on Friday

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Anthony Davis Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers endured perhaps their most embarrassing loss of the 2023-24 regular season so far against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

They lost by a final score of 128-94, and Rockets guard Jalen Green scored a game-high 28 points for Houston.

Perhaps a big reason why the Lakers lost to the Rockets in embarrassing fashion was the absence of star big man Anthony Davis, who sat out the game with a hip injury.

But a recent report suggests that the Lakers are hopeful that Davis will play in the team’s next game — which is also an In-Season Tournament game — against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

“The Lakers are hopeful that Davis will play in the road trip finale Friday in Phoenix, sources said, which doubles as L.A.’s first group-play game of the in-season tournament,” Dave McMenamin wrote.

Forward Rui Hachimura arguably played the best out of any Lakers player on Wednesday. In 26 minutes of playing time off the bench, he recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Plus, he went 10-of-14 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from behind the 3-point line.

The Lakers have now lost their last three games and own a subpar 3-5 record on the season after losing to Houston.

In seven appearances with the storied Lakers franchise so far this season, Davis is averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 blocks per game while converting 55.3 percent of his shots from the field and 42.9 percent of his shots from outside the 3-point arc.

Davis is in his fifth season with the Lakers since the team traded for him ahead of the 2019-20 season. Before he was dealt to Los Angeles, Davis spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans, who drafted him with the top pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The Lakers need a win to help stem the tide, so hopefully Davis will take part in the team’s In-Season Tournament matchup against the Suns. If Davis winds up not playing on Friday, Los Angeles could be in great jeopardy of losing its fourth game in a row.

After taking on the Suns, the Lakers will then play the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Nov. 12.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials

Lakers News

Anthony Davis Lakers
Will Anthony Davis play tonight vs. the Rockets? Here’s what we know so far
Lakers News
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
NBA executive says Lakers could look to bring Alex Caruso back
Lakers News
Stephen Curry and LeBron James
2010 Lakers champ believes Stephen Curry, not LeBron James, is a top 5 player of all time
Lakers News
LeBron James and Josh Richardson
Report: Lakers sent multiple clips to NBA showing clear fouls on LeBron James that went uncalled vs. Heat
Lakers News
Lost your password?