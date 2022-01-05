Report: Lakers looking to trade DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are looking to trade center DeAndre Jordan and wing Kent Bazemore.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained the situation as the team tries to improve the roster around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers have already traded away Rajon Rondo this season.

“They already offloaded a player in Rondo to create a roster spot, and they are looking to do more of that,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said. “From teams that I have talked to, they are out there, with LeBron starting at center and eventually getting Anthony Davis back, they are looking to move DeAndre Jordan. “Not necessarily for another player, but to move him so that they can open up a roster spot. Kent Bazemore is another player that they’ve been willing to talk about, talking to some other teams. I think their goal is to open up a roster spot. “The Rondo move looks like it was going to be designed for Stanley Johnson to fill, but they may look in the buyout market for another player or two. They are trying to figure out how to do that.”

Jordan, who has started 18 games for the Lakers this season, has fallen out of the rotation and has not appeared in the team’s last six games.

On the season, Jordan is averaging 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game while shooting 67.5 percent from the field.

As for Bazemore, the veteran wing made 14 starts this season but has appeared in just 22 games overall for the Lakers.

Bazemore is averaging 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 33.7 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3 this season.