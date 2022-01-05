- Report: Lakers looking to trade DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore
- Report: Lakers ‘likely’ to guarantee Avery Bradley’s contract and re-sign Stanley Johnson
- Report: Lakers showed ‘covert interest’ in discussing Russell Westbrook trade with rival executives earlier this season
- Nick Young issues amusing response to Malik Monk taking his advice and leaving his right arm ‘strictly for buckets’
- Malik Monk reveals the secret sauce to his hot offense as of late for the Lakers
- Report: Lakers official reveals nature of heated argument between LeBron James and Phil Handy
- Report: Lakers add new name to injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Kings
- Malik Monk’s hilarious reasoning for not getting any tattoos on his right arm stems from Nick Young advice
- Frank Vogel’s telling comments after Lakers contracts for Stanley Johnson and Darren Collison expire
- Report: Lakers to send Denzel Valentine to Knicks as Rajon Rondo deal becomes 3-team trade
Report: Lakers looking to trade DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore
-
- Updated: January 5, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are looking to trade center DeAndre Jordan and wing Kent Bazemore.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained the situation as the team tries to improve the roster around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers have already traded away Rajon Rondo this season.
Windhorst says the Lakers are looking to trade DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore pic.twitter.com/K37ktOtGeJ
— pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) January 5, 2022
“They already offloaded a player in Rondo to create a roster spot, and they are looking to do more of that,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said. “From teams that I have talked to, they are out there, with LeBron starting at center and eventually getting Anthony Davis back, they are looking to move DeAndre Jordan.
“Not necessarily for another player, but to move him so that they can open up a roster spot. Kent Bazemore is another player that they’ve been willing to talk about, talking to some other teams. I think their goal is to open up a roster spot.
“The Rondo move looks like it was going to be designed for Stanley Johnson to fill, but they may look in the buyout market for another player or two. They are trying to figure out how to do that.”
Jordan, who has started 18 games for the Lakers this season, has fallen out of the rotation and has not appeared in the team’s last six games.
On the season, Jordan is averaging 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game while shooting 67.5 percent from the field.
As for Bazemore, the veteran wing made 14 starts this season but has appeared in just 22 games overall for the Lakers.
Bazemore is averaging 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 33.7 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3 this season.