Leaked video shows Rajon Rondo allowing girlfriend to physically attack other woman
- Updated: December 23, 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is in hot water.
A newly leaked video from TMZ seems to confirm recent allegations that Rondo and his girlfriend were involved in an altercation with another woman.
Rondo, 34, departed the Lakers for the Atlanta Hawks in free agency this past offseason.
The veteran played a big role in helping the Lakers secure the 2020 championship. He averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals during the Lakers’ postseason run.
While Rondo didn’t start in any of the Lakers’ games, he helped man the team’s second unit.
Now, the journeyman is looking to mentor and guide Hawks rising star Trae Young. The Hawks have missed the playoffs by far in Young’s first two seasons in the league.
However, Rondo will have to find a way to quickly put this drama behind him.