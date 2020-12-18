Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend are being sued for over $1 million because of a heated parking dispute in which he allegedly shoved a woman against a vehicle.

TMZ Sports noted that the woman filing the lawsuit, Toktam Jorshari, lives in the same apartment complex as Rondo’s girlfriend. Jorshari indicated that on July 28 of this year, she temporarily parked in the space next to Rondo to unload a table she had just purchased.

Jorshari’s car ended up preventing Rondo from entering on the driver’s said of his Rolls Royce SUV, a vehicle worth an estimated $300,000.

Rondo then allegedly went into a rage by first screaming at Jorshari before then delivering his reported shove.

“‘Bitch, why do you think you can park here?’ Rajon allegedly shouted at Jorshari,” reported TMZ. “Jorshari claims Rondo was wearing a COVID mask at the time of the incident … but was screaming so angrily, it slipped down under his nose — causing her to fear for her health and safety. “But, Jorshari says things escalated from there — and at one point, Rondo ‘with an extended arm, pushed and shoved [Jorshari] against her vehicle.'”

Jorshari says the push “was so violent and forceful that [Jorshari’s] sandal shoe flew off her foot and her keys which she held in her hand flew out of her hand and broke into two pieces when the key fell onto the ground.”

Rondo’s girlfriend was also reportedly involved in the alleged attack on Jorshari, which led to the lawsuit alleging assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy.

“Once she was on the ground, Jorshari claims Rondo’s girlfriend ‘proceeded to repeatedly physically attack [Jorshari] by striking her in the area of her head and upper body,’ reported TMZ.

“Jorshari claims she did not fight back — and insists it was Rondo who gave his GF the ‘green light’ to attack in the first place.”

Jorshari, who’s claiming that she was injured in the attack, stated that she has the surveillance videotape which shows the alleged incident.

Rondo was recovering from a hand injury and not with the Lakers in Orlando at the time of the alleged incident. After the season, he signed to play for the Atlanta Hawks.