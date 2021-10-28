- Lakers update statuses of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo for Friday’s game vs. Cavs
Lakers update statuses of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo for Friday’s game vs. Cavs
- Updated: October 28, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have released their injury report for Friday night’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with two of three players listed questionable for the contest.
Lakers injury report: LeBron James (right ankle soreness) and Rajon Rondo (right ankle soreness) are questionable.
Anthony Davis (right knee soreness) is probable.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) October 28, 2021
LeBron James is still nursing an ankle injury that’s kept him out of the Lakers’ last two games, though it was reported earlier on Thursday that optimism exists about him taking the court.
Rajon Rondo has only missed one of the Lakers’ five games in the young season, that coming in the home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies last Sunday.
Anthony Davis is the most likely of the trio to play on Friday, though his health concerns are offering an uncomfortable flashback to last year. In that case, his extended absence and injury during the postseason quickly ended the Lakers’ championship bid.
The Lakers fell on Wednesday night after having won two games in a row. That short streak followed losses in the first two games of the regular season and defeats in all six preseason clashes.