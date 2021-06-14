- Lakers unveil first official look at LeBron James in new No. 6 uniform
Lakers unveil first official look at LeBron James in new No. 6 uniform
- Updated: June 14, 2021
After the announcement last week that LeBron James will change his jersey number for next season, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially unveiled the star’s new look.
OFFICIAL: 6⃣ pic.twitter.com/0eynNEoH75
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 14, 2021
The four-time NBA champion also shared the post as a clear sign of excitement.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 14, 2021
Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2018, James has donned No. 23, which had also been his jersey number throughout his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Starting next season, James will revert to No. 6, the number he wore during when he played for the Miami Heat. It is also the same jersey number he will rep in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
James will be playing in his 19th season next season. After a disappointing end to the 2020-21 season, the four-time MVP will look to help his team get back on track and return to title contention next year.