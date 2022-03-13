Lakers release loaded injury report for huge matchup vs. Suns in Phoenix

The Los Angeles Lakers will face a challenge on Sunday when they travel to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns, who hold the NBA’s best record.

According to L.A.’s injury report, LeBron James is still questionable to play due to a left knee ailment.

Same injury report as usual for the Lakers tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6vPLegVSvu — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 13, 2022

Guard Talen Horton-Tucker also may miss the contest because of a sprained ankle.

James has been dealing with a troublesome left knee for several weeks now. He missed Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs as a result, and he had previously missed five consecutive games when the knee swelled up.

But the four-time MVP showed no ill effects of the knee ailment on Friday, as he scored 50 points on white-hot shooting to drive the Lakers to an easy win over the Washington Wizards.

The NBA community took to social media to marvel at what James was able to do despite being 37 years of age and playing heavy minutes.

Just a week ago, he poured in 56 points to help L.A. defeat the Golden State Warriors on national television.

The Suns are without their leader, Chris Paul, who will miss several weeks with a fractured thumb. As a result, they may be showing a few cracks in their armor, as they lost to the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The Lakers and Suns matched up in the first round of last year’s playoffs. Through three games, it looked like L.A. had control of the series, as it held a 2-1 series lead.

But Anthony Davis injured his groin in Game 4, and from that point on the Suns dominated the Lakers, winning the series in six contests.