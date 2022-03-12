   NBA world reacts to LeBron James exploding for 2nd 50-point game in 3 games - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / NBA world reacts to LeBron James exploding for 2nd 50-point game in 3 games

NBA world reacts to LeBron James exploding for 2nd 50-point game in 3 games

LeBron James Lakers

At the age of 37, LeBron James continues to keep the upper hand against Father Time while resembling a much younger version of himself.

On Friday night, he exploded for 50 points to propel the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-109 win over the Washington Wizards, and the NBA world couldn’t help but marvel at his prolific game.

Early on, it looked like the Lakers may have been headed for yet another loss. They trailed 59-52 at the half while seemingly lacking energy and flow.

But James sparked them in the third quarter, giving the Lakers the lead for good.

Overall, he hit an incredible 18-of-25 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3-point range. It came just days after pouring in 56 points in a win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

What makes James’ exploits of late all the more impressive is the fact that he has been dealing with a nagging left knee ailment. He showed no ill effects of it on Friday, as he looked very energetic.

This game also pitted Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma against James, with whom they won the 2020 NBA championship as members of the Lakers. Both Caldwell-Pope and Kuzma were sent to Washington in the Russell Westbrook trade prior to this season.

Westbrook played poorly, shooting just 2-of-11, while Kuzma did well with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

The Lakers have a very stiff test coming up, as they will face the Phoenix Suns, who have the best record in pro basketball, on Sunday in Arizona.