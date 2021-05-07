Los Angeles Lakers fans can breathe a sigh of relief as star Anthony Davis is listed as probable for Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis was injured in last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, but it appears the issue is minor enough for him to play tonight.

It’s a huge lift for Los Angeles, as it is already without superstar LeBron James and guard Dennis Schroder.

Guard Alex Caruso is listed as questionable for tonight’s tilt, but Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Davis are all probable and should be good to go.

Anthony Davis listed as PROBABLE for tonight’s clash with the Blazers: pic.twitter.com/tDipbXlRPB — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 7, 2021

The Lakers desperately need a win, as they’ve fallen to the No. 6 spot in the West and are tied with the Blazers with a 37-29 record.

A loss tonight would push the Lakers back into the conversation for the league’s play-in tournament, and with all the injuries, the Lakers certainly are trying to avoid playing extra games to make the postseason.

The Lakers and Blazers are set to tip off at 7 p.m. PST in Portland.