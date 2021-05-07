- Anthony Davis suffers another injury during Lakers-Clippers game
Anthony Davis suffers another injury during Lakers-Clippers game
- Updated: May 6, 2021
Anthony Davis exited Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to an apparent ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter.
Lakers say Anthony Davis is being evaluated in the locker room. He appeared to twist his ankle on that three earlier in the game.
— Bill Oram (@billoram) May 7, 2021
Davis had four points and one rebound in nine minutes of play for the Lakers before leaving to the locker room for further examination.
Davis made his return on April 22 after missing 30 straight games because of a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis in his right leg. He’s appeared in the Lakers’ last eight games since coming back.
Heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Clippers, Davis has averaged 21.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 30 contests this season.