Lakers release injury report for Tuesday night’s matchup vs. Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Tuesday’s matchup with the New York Knicks.

Los Angeles listed superstar LeBron James as “questionable” with an abdominal strain and Anthony Davis as “probable” with a right thigh contusion.

There was some progress for the Lakers, as rookie Austin Reaves has been upgraded from “out” to “doubtful” after missing many recent games.

Austin Reaves has been upgraded from "out" to "doubtful" for tomorrow. Progress for the rookie. pic.twitter.com/FtCcdVp6gL — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 22, 2021

Reaves had appeared in 10 games for the Lakers this season before going down with a hamstring injury. In those games, he averaged 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

James was able to play against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, so it would be surprising to see him miss Tuesday’s game at Madison Square Garden in New York due to injury.

The four-time champion was ejected from Sunday’s game, as he sparked a brawl with the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart after striking him in the face. Still, the Lakers fought back from a double-digit deficit to eventually beat the Pistons and get back to .500 on the season.

The Knicks are 9-8 on the season and coming off a close loss against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. New York started the season 6-3, but it is just 3-5 over its last eight games and has struggled in third quarters this month.

The Lakers are 9-9 on the season, but they have a chance to take advantage of a reeling Knicks team on Tuesday. The Knicks and Lakers are scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. PST.