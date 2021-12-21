- Lakers release extensive injury report for highly anticipated matchup vs. Suns
Lakers release extensive injury report for highly anticipated matchup vs. Suns
- Updated: December 20, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for their marquee matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles will be without Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are also out with their respective knee injuries while Trevor Ariza and LeBron James are both listed as probable.
The Lakers latest injury report does not reflect any changes to who is in or out of the health and safety protocols pic.twitter.com/LRlOp2CCSi
— Bill Oram (@billoram) December 21, 2021
It’s a loaded injury report for the Lakers, and they certainly wish they were at full strength before playing a Suns team that currently has a 24-5 record this season.
This is a revenge game for Los Angeles, as the Suns knocked the Lakers out in the first round of the playoffs last season. Phoenix ended up going to the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 campaign, but it lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
The Lakes have gotten out to a slow start in the 2021-22 season, as they’ve had several key players miss time with injuries. James missed several games early in the season with abdominal and ankle injuries, and now the Lakers are facing an extended period of time without Davis.
The Lakers are currently 16-15 through their first 31 games and hold the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They were unable to beat the Chicago Bulls on Sunday with a depleted roster.
The Lakers and Suns are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday night.