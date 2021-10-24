   Rajon Rondo opens up on why he pointed finger gun at fan who got ejected during Lakers-Suns game - Lakers Daily
Rajon Rondo Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo indicated that his apparent gun motion toward an ejected fan during Friday night’s game was misinterpreted.

The ejected fan was sitting courtside of Staples Center during the Lakers’ home game against the Phoenix Suns. The fan slapping away Rondo’s hand appeared to have been the reason for his ejection from the facility, though it’s also possible that questionable language may have also been a factor

The fact that the Lakers lost 115-105 after getting outscored 71-41 during the second and third quarters likely heightened the frustration of all Lakers fans in attendance.

However, the proximity of the fan to Rondo was close enough to get his attention and led to the brief controversy that ensued.

Lakers fans are still looking for the team’s first win after two regular season losses followed their six consecutive preseason defeats. The Lakers next chance to enter the victory column will come on Sunday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.