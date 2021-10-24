Rajon Rondo opens up on why he pointed finger gun at fan who got ejected during Lakers-Suns game

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo indicated that his apparent gun motion toward an ejected fan during Friday night’s game was misinterpreted.

Rondo says that he did not intend to make a gun motion at the fan who was kicked out yesterday. "There was an exchange of words and I just wanted him out of the game… I just pointed at the guy." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 23, 2021

Rondo making an interesting hand gesture at that fan. pic.twitter.com/PBxbJtQsHK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 23, 2021

The ejected fan was sitting courtside of Staples Center during the Lakers’ home game against the Phoenix Suns. The fan slapping away Rondo’s hand appeared to have been the reason for his ejection from the facility, though it’s also possible that questionable language may have also been a factor

The fact that the Lakers lost 115-105 after getting outscored 71-41 during the second and third quarters likely heightened the frustration of all Lakers fans in attendance.

However, the proximity of the fan to Rondo was close enough to get his attention and led to the brief controversy that ensued.

Lakers fans are still looking for the team’s first win after two regular season losses followed their six consecutive preseason defeats. The Lakers next chance to enter the victory column will come on Sunday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.