Lakers provide status updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for matchup vs. 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, but it looks like they’ll be back for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Both of them were listed as probable for the contest by the Lakers. James is dealing with left ankle soreness while Davis is battling a non-COVID illness.

The Lakers say Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both probable for Friday’s game against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/HPbJbpTlVz — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 8, 2022

The 29-year-old big man left Los Angeles’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the week with flu-like symptoms after playing just eight minutes. The Lakers wound up losing that contest despite getting 21 points and 17 rebounds from James.

Davis had been on an incredible tear before the game against the Cavaliers. In the nine games prior to that contest, he averaged 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.8 percent shooting from the field. James even said he had been “playing like the MVP of this league.”

Despite Davis’ recent efforts, the Lakers are still four games below .500. They are currently 10-14, 13th in the Western Conference and two games out of a play-in tournament spot.

Things are a lot better than they were when the Lakers were 2-10 earlier in the season, but there is still lots of room for improvement. They had a recent stretch where they went 8-2 across 10 games, so they’re definitely capable of putting together lots of solid performances.

Friday’s game is a good chance to get back on the right track, as the 76ers are currently reeling as well. They’ve lost three straight games and have seen their record drop to 12-12.

After the game against Philadelphia, the Lakers will finish up their six-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons, who surprised many by blowing out the Miami Heat on the road earlier in the week.

Los Angeles will then begin a small three-game home stand with a showdown against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 13. That will be another really good test for James, Davis and the rest of the Lakers squad.

As the season goes on, the Lakers continue to be involved in trade rumors. They have apparently discussed a trade with the New York Knicks that would require a third team. Another recent report stated that they won’t part ways with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks unless they can get an All-Star level player in return.