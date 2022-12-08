Report: Lakers and Knicks discussed potential trade that would’ve required 3rd team to get involved

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers could use some added help on their roster, and earlier this month, they reportedly spoke to the New York Knicks about a potential three-team trade.

It’s unclear who or what the discussions were centered around, but the Knicks definitely have some players that are capable of playing valuable minutes for the Lakers. Most notably, Cam Reddish has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late.

“There was a report from the New York Daily News on Wednesday that stated Reddish and his representatives were working with the Knicks on a trade,” wrote NBA insider Ian Begley. “Reddish said he wasn’t aware of that development and hadn’t requested a trade. Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span. “It’s worth noting that the Lakers and Knicks talked earlier this month about a potential trade that would have required a third team to complete.”

The Lakers apparently don’t want to trade away their first-round picks unless they can get an All-Star level player in return. The Knicks do have some former All-Stars (like Julius Randle) and rising stars (like RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson), but it’s more likely that any trade between the Lakers and Knicks wouldn’t be a blockbuster.

It’s unclear if Los Angeles and New York are still engaged in trade discussions now. But even if they aren’t, there is still plenty of time for the two sides to get on the same page and come to an agreement before the trade deadline in February.

Reddish may be a name to keep an eye on. The former lottery pick hasn’t really put it all together at the NBA level, but he’s still just 23. He has career averages of 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

The Lakers and Knicks are both looking to get to .500 on the season. L.A. is 10-14 after dropping two straight games. New York, meanwhile, is 12-13 after winning two in a row.

The Knicks don’t exactly have title aspirations this season, but the Lakers are hoping to get into the championship conversation. A trade to give Anthony Davis and LeBron James some help would be a step in the right direction for Los Angeles.