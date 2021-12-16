- Pau Gasol’s emphatic reaction to Austin Reaves swishing incredible game-winner vs. Mavericks
- Updated: December 15, 2021
So far this season, Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves has been winning the love of fans with his defensive effort, intelligent play and accurate marksmanship.
After Reaves hit the game-winning 3-pointer on Wednesday to down the Dallas Mavericks, former Lakers star Pau Gasol gave him some props on Twitter.
Unbelievable game in Dallas! What a shot by the rookie Austin Reaves to win it for the @lakers! Really enjoyed 👀 it #ILoveThisGame @nba
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 16, 2021
Reaves went undrafted this past July, and the Lakers ended up signing him. He may have started the season as an afterthought, but a rash of injuries opened up playing time for him, and he has taken advantage.
Against the Mavs, he went 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, and he also played effective defense against multiple Dallas players.
In his spare time, Reaves also grabbed seven rebounds and dropped a couple of dimes.
The Lakers managed to get the win despite being without Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk, all of whom are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
With a three-game winning streak, L.A. will look to build more momentum on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.